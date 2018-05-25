^Specific customer experiences are not representative of all customer experiences and are no guarantee of future returns or success.
*Includes Marketable Investment Opportunities (as further defined) that have been sourced through the EquityZen platform within the past 30 day period. Marketable Investment Opportunities are defined as investment opportunities that: a) we believe would receive investor interest, b) fit within the mandate of the EquityZen platform (which is primarily focused on late stage private technology companies), and c) do not have any known restrictions that would prevent a transaction from occurring. The maximum size of a Marketable Investment Opportunity is generally $500,000. Not all opportunities added to the pipeline are currently available for investment.
To learn more about whether you're eligible, typical investment size, company valuation, and share price, request access here.
We're here to help! Check out our FAQ, Investor Step by Step, and Shareholder Step by Step for answers to common questions. Still have a question or need support? Send us a quick message and we'll get right back to you.
Sent!
Thank you for your message - we will contact you shortly.